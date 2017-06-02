DGAP-PVR: METRO AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. június 02., péntek, 19:40
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: METRO AG
Meridian Stiftung, Essen, Germany, on 2 June 2017 notified us according to Sec. 27a para. 1 WpHG (German Securities Trading Act) in connection with the exceeding or reaching of the 10%-threshold or a higher threshold of the following:
"Preliminary remark:
The increase of the voting rights of the notifying party results from a transfer of shares in Gebr. Schmidt Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH to the notifying party.
I. As regards the objectives pursued in connection with the acquisition of the voting rights:
1. The investment serves the implementation of strategic objectives.
2. It is not intended to obtain additional voting rights in METRO AG within the next twelve months by way of acquisition or otherwise.
3. Mr. Peter Küpfer is currently a member of the supervisory board of METRO AG. It is the intention of the notifying party to be represented, via Palatin Verwaltungsgsgesellschaft mbH, on the supervisory board of METRO AG also in future. The notifying party is not entitled to appoint a member of the supervisory board of METRO AG.
4. There are no intentions to bring about a significant change in the capital structure of METRO AG, in particular with regard to the equity/debt financing ratio or the dividend policy.
The notifying party is a non-profit foundation incorporated under the laws of Germany (gemeinnützige Stiftung deutschen Rechts).
For this reason, no provision of information regarding the origin of the funds used is required."
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|METRO AG
|Metro-Straße 1
|40235 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.metrogroup.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
580303 02.06.2017
