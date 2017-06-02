Meridian Stiftung, Essen, Germany, on 2 June 2017 notified us according to Sec. 27a para. 1 WpHG (German Securities Trading Act) in connection with the exceeding or reaching of the 10%-threshold or a higher threshold of the following:

"Preliminary remark:

The increase of the voting rights of the notifying party results from a transfer of shares in Gebr. Schmidt Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH to the notifying party.

I. As regards the objectives pursued in connection with the acquisition of the voting rights:

1. The investment serves the implementation of strategic objectives.

2. It is not intended to obtain additional voting rights in METRO AG within the next twelve months by way of acquisition or otherwise.

3. Mr. Peter Küpfer is currently a member of the supervisory board of METRO AG. It is the intention of the notifying party to be represented, via Palatin Verwaltungsgsgesellschaft mbH, on the supervisory board of METRO AG also in future. The notifying party is not entitled to appoint a member of the supervisory board of METRO AG.

4. There are no intentions to bring about a significant change in the capital structure of METRO AG, in particular with regard to the equity/debt financing ratio or the dividend policy.





5. As regards to the origin of funds used:

The notifying party is a non-profit foundation incorporated under the laws of Germany (gemeinnützige Stiftung deutschen Rechts).





The previous shareholders of Gebr. Schmidt Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH have transferred the shares to the notifying party, the Meridian Stiftung (non-profit foundation incorporated under the laws of Germany).

For this reason, no provision of information regarding the origin of the funds used is required."