Senvion S.A.

WKN: A2AFKW ISIN: LU1377527517 Country: Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Senvion S.A.: Release of capital market information

In the time period from May 29, 2017 until and including June 2, 2017, a number of 15,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of Senvion S.A., whose start was disclosed by Senvion S.A. pursuant to Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on August 25, 2016.

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in shares

Weighted average price

29 May 2017

3,000

12.9060

30 May 2017

3,000

12.7723

31 May 2017

3,000

12.9118

01 June 2017

3,000

13.0464

02 June 2017

3,000

13.1435







The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Senvion S.A. under www.senvion.com under sub-category "investors".

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 934,939 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Senvion S.A. is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Senvion S.A.; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Luxembourg, June 2, 2017



Senvion S.A.

The Managing Board

