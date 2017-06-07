DGAP-News: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture





Ernst Russ AG and Pareto Securities AS together launch an independent investment firm to focus on the German market

- New independent investment firm to be named Pareto Securities GmbH established in Germany, with headquarters in Hamburg

- Service offering for German issuers and clients includes full range of corporate finance and fund-raising services

- Wide range of investment products to be offered to German institutional investors



Hamburg, 6 June 2017 Announced at the end of 2016, Ernst Russ AG and Pareto Securities AS have established an independent investment firm, Pareto Securities GmbH. It will, together with Pareto Alternative Investments GmbH & Co. KG and Pareto Restructuring Advisors GmbH, form part of Pareto Holding GmbH.

Pareto will in Germany offer a wide range of corporate finance services to German clients and issuers, including project and bond financing solutions. Additionally, Pareto will provide German institutional investors with an array of investment opportunities, including fixed income products (e.g. Nordic bonds) and structured products such as AIFs. Within the corporate finance services, Pareto will offer a spectrum of further company financing, advisory and auxiliary services, including restructuring advice for banks, owners and investors within the German maritime industry.

By drawing on the deal flow and international investor access of the Pareto group world-wide with the local market access of Ernst Russ AG, the new set-up will be able to offer international investment opportunities to the German institutional investor market, as well as access to international investors for German issuers and clients.

The managing directors of Pareto Holding GmbH and Pareto Securities GmbH are Jan Eike Schuldt and Rolf Darboven Zapffe. The Pareto restructuring unit will be led by Kai Afflerbach.

Jens Mahnke, CEO of Ernst Russ AG: "We believe our investment in Pareto Holding GmbH will be a success. The German market has demanded a new independent investment firm. The international coverage and strong placing power of the Pareto group combined with the local knowledge of the German market and in-depth expertise of the shipping market will be highly welcomed in the German market."

About the Ernst Russ Group: The Ernst Russ Group is a listed asset and investment management company with a focus on maritime business. It has a fleet of approximately 180 container ships, tankers and bulk carriers, which it actively manages or which are managed as fund ships by partner shipping companies. Furthermore it operates as an asset manager, including the areas of real estate, renewable energy and private equity. The Ernst Russ Group also provides fiduciary services. The companies of the Ernst Russ Group currently are managing an investment volume of around EUR 6.5 billion in approximately 200 funds, primarily in the areas of shipping, real estate and renewable energy. The company has offices in Hamburg, Bremen, Düsseldorf and London. www.ernst-russ.de

About the Pareto Group: Pareto is a leading, independent operator in the Nordic market for financial services. Headquartered in Oslo, Pareto has 9 offices in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark, in addition to London, Aberdeen, Paris, Singapore, Perth, New York and Houston. Pareto was founded in late 1985 and since that time has grown into a corporate group offering a wide array of products. The group has 613 employees and shareholders" equity of some NOK 5.8 billion. Through its subsidiaries, Pareto offers a wide range of services within the broking of shares, bonds and partnership interests, the management of issues of equity and debt capital instruments, and direct investments. The group also provides project funding, business management services, valuations, refinancing, financial advisory services, commercial property and insurance brokerage, investment advisory services, investment management and asset management. Furthermore, Pareto is involved in chartering and buying and selling tanker and dry bulk tonnage and drilling rigs through its ship brokerage business, as well as providing management services for vessel owners. In certain areas, the group works closely with Pareto Bank, in which Pareto is the largest shareholder. www.paretosec.com

Contact:Ernst Russ AGAlan AlvarezInvestor RelationsTel. +49 40 88 88 1 1800E-Mail: ir@ernst-russ.de