

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: technotrans AG





Correction of a release from 24.05.2017, 11:39 CET/CEST - technotrans AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





06.06.2017 / 14:02





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































































































































Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on 24.05.2017







1. Details of issuer



technotrans AG



Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17



48336 Sassenberg



Germany





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Voluntary inventory notification within the submission of a statement of independence by the parent company (LOYS AG) pursuant to § 22a WpHG



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:





LOYS Investment S.A.









Munsbach

Luxembourg







4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

13 Apr 2017



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

4.24 %

0 %

4.24 %

6907665

Previous notification

3.18 %

0 %

3.18 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

DE000A0XYGA7

238299

54907

3.45 %

0.79 %

Total

293206

4.24 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).



Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)











9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:

The shares are included in the portfolio of the following funds, managed by LOYS S.A.:

- LOYS FCP - LOYS GLOBAL L/S

- LOYS EUROPA SYSTEM

- LOYS Sicav - LOYS Global System



of a notification of Major Holding published on 24.05.2017holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.























06.06.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



