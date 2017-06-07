DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares





Munich, June 06, 2017





In the period from May 29, 2017 to, and including, June 02, 2017 Allianz SE

has purchased a number of 281,511 shares within the framework of its

ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the

announcement of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a)

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No

2016/1052.





Shares were purchased as follows:





Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)

29 May 2017 57,095 171.7499



30 May 2017 71,000 171.1213



31 May 2017 62,000 171.5918



01 June 2017 79,754 171.4709



02 June 2017 11,662 173.6238





The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since February 17, 2017 through, and including, June 02, 2017

amounts to 8,519,860 shares.





The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic

trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit

institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.





Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated

Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE

(www.allianz.com).

