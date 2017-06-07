DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

2017. június 06., kedd, 14:49





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares


Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information


06.06.2017 / 14:49


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Munich, June 06, 2017

In the period from May 29, 2017 to, and including, June 02, 2017 Allianz SE
has purchased a number of 281,511 shares within the framework of its
ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the
announcement of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a)
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No
2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
29 May 2017 57,095 171.7499

30 May 2017 71,000 171.1213

31 May 2017 62,000 171.5918

01 June 2017 79,754 171.4709

02 June 2017 11,662 173.6238

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back
program since February 17, 2017 through, and including, June 02, 2017
amounts to 8,519,860 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic
trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit
institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated
Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE
(www.allianz.com).













06.06.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Allianz SE

Königinstr. 28

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




580625  06.06.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=580625&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum