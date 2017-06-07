DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 44th Interim Reporting





06.06.2017 / 15:35





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation

(EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 44th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 29 May 2017 until and including 4 June 2017, a

number of 152,025 shares were bought back within the framework of the share

buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016, Siemens

Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation

(EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2 February 2016.



Shares were bought back as follows:















Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in

Weighted average price



shares



29/05/2017

37,079

126.20290

30/05/2017

18,178

126.44945

31/05/2017

31,858

126.85120

01/06/2017

47,840

126.58979

02/06/2017

17,070

128.94176



























The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens

Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and

including 4 June 2017 amounts to 4,351,546 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by

a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares

are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 6 June 2017



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



The Managing Board

