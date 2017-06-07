DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 44th Interim Reporting


Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information


06.06.2017 / 15:35


Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 44th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 29 May 2017 until and including 4 June 2017, a
number of 152,025 shares were bought back within the framework of the share
buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016, Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation
(EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2 February 2016.

Shares were bought back as follows:


























Day of purchaseAggregated volume inWeighted average price

shares
29/05/201737,079126.20290
30/05/201718,178126.44945
31/05/201731,858126.85120
01/06/201747,840126.58979
02/06/201717,070128.94176











The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and
including 4 June 2017 amounts to 4,351,546 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by
a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares
are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 6 June 2017

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board













Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Wittelsbacherplatz 2

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
