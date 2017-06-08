DGAP-Adhoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Bain Capital and Cinven lower the minimum acceptance threshold for the takeover offer to STADA"s shareholders from 75 percent to 67,5 percent - acceptance period extended until June 22, 2017
Bad Vilbel, June 7, 2017 - Nidda Healthcare Holding AG, the acquiring company of Bain Capital and Cinven, reduced the minimum acceptance threshold for its voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding shares of STADA Arzneimittel AG from 75 percent to 67,5 percent today. As a result of the lowering of the minimum acceptance threshold, the acceptance period originally expiring on June 8, 2017 will be extended by two weeks and will now end on June 22, 2017.
The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will continue to recommend to the shareholders of STADA Arzneimittel AG to accept the offer as it is in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board also think that the total compensation of Euro 66.00 per STADA share continues to adequately reflect the enterprise value and represents the financially most attractive offer. All other offer conditions remain unchanged. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will publish an additional statement on the modified offer in a timely manner pursuant to the provisions of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz).
