DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Final Results/Dividend





Fabasoft AG - fiscal year 2016/2017 at a glance





07.06.2017 / 18:22







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 7 June 2017 Group figures for the fiscal year 2016/2017 (1 April 2016 - 31 March 2017):

- Sales revenue: EUR 28.3 million (EUR 28.4 million in the fiscal year 2015/2016)



- EBITDA: EUR 4.9 million (EUR 3.9 million in the fiscal year 2015/2016)



- EBIT: EUR 3.3 million (EUR 2.3 million in the fiscal year 2015/2016)



- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 4.5 million (EUR 6.0 million in the fiscal year 2015/2016)



- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 16.0 million as of 31 March 2017 (EUR 15.6 million as of 31 March 2016)

At the Annual General Meeting of Fabasoft AG to be held on 3 July 2017 a dividend payment of EUR 0.18 per dividend-bearing share will be proposed for the fiscal year 2016/2017 (fiscal year 2015/2016 EUR 0.1512 per dividend-bearing share).

The Company"s Annual Report and the Annual Financial Report can be accessed using the following links:

Annual Report:



German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Geschaeftsbericht_2016_2017.pdf



English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Annual_Report_2016_2017.pdf

Annual Financial Report:



German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Jahresfinanzbericht_2016_2017.pdf

Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and cloud provider. Fabasoft"s software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents (www.fabasoft.com).