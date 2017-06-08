DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG - fiscal year 2016/2017 at a glance

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 7 June 2017 Group figures for the fiscal year 2016/2017 (1 April 2016 - 31 March 2017):



- Sales revenue: EUR 28.3 million (EUR 28.4 million in the fiscal year 2015/2016)

- EBITDA: EUR 4.9 million (EUR 3.9 million in the fiscal year 2015/2016)

- EBIT: EUR 3.3 million (EUR 2.3 million in the fiscal year 2015/2016)

- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 4.5 million (EUR 6.0 million in the fiscal year 2015/2016)

- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 16.0 million as of 31 March 2017 (EUR 15.6 million as of 31 March 2016)



At the Annual General Meeting of Fabasoft AG to be held on 3 July 2017 a dividend payment of EUR 0.18 per dividend-bearing share will be proposed for the fiscal year 2016/2017 (fiscal year 2015/2016 EUR 0.1512 per dividend-bearing share).



The Company"s Annual Report and the Annual Financial Report can be accessed using the following links:



Annual Report:

German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Geschaeftsbericht_2016_2017.pdf

English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Annual_Report_2016_2017.pdf



Annual Financial Report:

German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Jahresfinanzbericht_2016_2017.pdf



Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and cloud provider. Fabasoft"s software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents (www.fabasoft.com).



Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code

FAAS.DE)

Linz, 7 June 2017

Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board

E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62














