DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG - fiscal year 2016/2017 at a glance
2017. június 07., szerda, 18:22
DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Final Results/Dividend
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 7 June 2017 Group figures for the fiscal year 2016/2017 (1 April 2016 - 31 March 2017):
- Sales revenue: EUR 28.3 million (EUR 28.4 million in the fiscal year 2015/2016)
At the Annual General Meeting of Fabasoft AG to be held on 3 July 2017 a dividend payment of EUR 0.18 per dividend-bearing share will be proposed for the fiscal year 2016/2017 (fiscal year 2015/2016 EUR 0.1512 per dividend-bearing share).
The Company"s Annual Report and the Annual Financial Report can be accessed using the following links:
Annual Report:
Annual Financial Report:
Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and cloud provider. Fabasoft"s software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents (www.fabasoft.com).
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 732 606 162
|Fax:
|+43 732 606 162--609
|E-mail:
|Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000785407
|WKN:
|922985
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
581383 07.06.2017
