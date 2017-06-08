DGAP-Adhoc: EVN AG: Early termination of appointment of the spokesman of the executive board Mr. Layr, invitation to apply for nomination will be issued

2017. június 07., szerda, 19:59





DGAP-Ad-hoc: EVN AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel


EVN AG: Early termination of appointment of the spokesman of the executive board Mr. Layr, invitation to apply for nomination will be issued


07-Jun-2017 / 19:59 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Today, the spokesman of the executive board, Mr. Peter Layr, asked the personnel committee of the supervisory board to early terminate his appointment as member of the executive board with effect from September 30,  2017 on account of personal reasons. The personnel committee will, subject to a mutual agreement of the termination agreement, propose to the supervisory board to accept such early termination.


The supervisory board will issue an invitation to apply for the position as member of the executive board in accordance with the Job Vacancy Act (Stellenbesetzungsgesetz) and decide on the succession. 




Contact:


Stefan Zach

Head of Information and Communication

Phone: +43 2236 200-12294

E-mail: stefan.zach@evn.at







07-Jun-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: EVN AG

EVN Platz

2344 Maria Enzersdorf

Austria
Phone: +43-2236-200-12294
E-mail: info@evn.at
Internet: www.evn.at
ISIN: AT0000741053
WKN: 074105
Indices: ATX
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Wien (Amtlicher Handel / Official Market)





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



581389  07-Jun-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=581389&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum