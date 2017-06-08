DGAP-Adhoc: EVN AG: Early termination of appointment of the spokesman of the executive board Mr. Layr, invitation to apply for nomination will be issued
DGAP-Ad-hoc: EVN AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Today, the spokesman of the executive board, Mr. Peter Layr, asked the personnel committee of the supervisory board to early terminate his appointment as member of the executive board with effect from September 30, 2017 on account of personal reasons. The personnel committee will, subject to a mutual agreement of the termination agreement, propose to the supervisory board to accept such early termination.
The supervisory board will issue an invitation to apply for the position as member of the executive board in accordance with the Job Vacancy Act (Stellenbesetzungsgesetz) and decide on the succession.
Contact:
Stefan Zach
Head of Information and Communication
Phone: +43 2236 200-12294
E-mail: stefan.zach@evn.at
