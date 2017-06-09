DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/AGM/EGM





Munich, 8 June 2017. At today"s Annual General Meeting of Schaltbau Holding AG, Hans Jakob Zimmermann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Friedrich Smaxwil, Member of the Supervisory Board, resigned from office in order to enable a new start with new representatives and, thus, to support the strategic development of the company. Andreas Knitter has been elected as new Member of the Supervisory Board. Dr Ralph Heck and Helmut Meyer will continue as representatives of the shareholders of the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board will elect a new Chairman at short notice from among its members.









