Munich, 8 June 2017. Following today"s Annual General Meeting of Schaltbau Holding AG, the newly composed Supervisory Board elected Dr. Ralph Heck as its new Chairman. Helmut Meyer was elected as Deputy Chairman. The previous Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Hans Jakob Zimmermann, as well as the member of the Supervisory Board, Friedrich Smaxwil, resigned from office with immediate effect in order to enable a fresh start with a new composition of the corporate body, and thus, to support the strategic development of the company. Andreas Knitter was newly elected to the Supervisory Board.


"In my new role as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I am looking forward to the task of securing the future of Schaltbau Group in partnership with the Executive Board.", says Dr. Ralph Heck, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board since June 2016.




Contact:

Christian Schunck

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Schaltbau Holding AG

Hollerithstraße 5

81829 München

Germany

T +49 89 93005 209

schunck@schaltbau.de












