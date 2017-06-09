DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Broad support for the sustainable growth strategy of Schaltbau Group
2017. június 09., péntek, 14:40
Broad support for the sustainable growth strategy of Schaltbau Group
Munich, 9 June 2017. The Schaltbau Group, a leading provider of advanced transportation technology worldwide, has opened up a new chapter of its corporate history. Following the new composition of the Executive Board during the first months of the year and yesterday"s new composition of the Supervisory Board, Schaltbau is now focusing on the implementation of the sustainable growth strategy, the thorough clear up of persisting problem areas and the further stabilization of the financial situation.
The shareholders broadly approved the cornerstones of the new strategy, presented by Dr. Bertram Stausberg, Spokesman of the Executive Board. In the coming months, Schaltbau will start to implement measures to increase efficiency and improve margins as well as to reduce complexity in order to create a powerful and customer-centric Group platform. At the same time, the clear up of low-margin international projects is proceeding according to plan. "We will strictly follow the cornerstones of our new Group strategy to return to the profit zone as quickly as possible and justify the trust of our shareholders and financing banks," emphasizes Dr. Bertram Stausberg, Spokesman of the Executive Board. "Furthermore, through stringent cost management, we are securing additional scope for investing in future projects that are critical to our organic growth."
The focus is on creating group-wide harmonized system solutions for the automation and digitization of rail vehicles. In this high-potential market, Schaltbau is already well positioned with its door systems, among others. In addition, the service business of the Mobile Transportation Technology segment is to be expanded across Europe. Recent major orders as well as a very well filled order book, reflect the consistently high customer recognition of the Schaltbau companies. "On this basis, we expect a noticeable increase in sales and an improvement in earnings in the second half of the year," adds Dr. Bertram Stausberg, Spokesman of the Executive Board.
In implementing the strategic agenda, the Executive Board will continue to have active support of the Supervisory Board. Newly elected Andreas Knitter, long-time Senior Vice President of Alstom Transport, brings new sector expertise to the table. The election of the former Deputy Chairman Dr. Ralph Heck as the new Chairman and the election of Helmut Meyer as his Deputy ensure continuity within the Supervisory Board. "The Supervisory Board has all the competencies we need in terms of markets, strategic management as well as financial and liquidity management to further advance the clear up of problem areas and to systematically exploit opportunities in our markets", emphasizes Dr. Ralph Heck.
With annual sales of over EUR 500 million and 3,370 employees, the Schaltbau Group is a leading supplier of components and systems in the field of transportation technology and the capital goods industry. The companies of the Schaltbau Group supply complete level crossing systems, train formation and signal technology, door and boarding systems for buses, trains and commercial vehicles, sanitary systems and interior fittings for railway vehicles, industrial brakes for container cranes and wind turbines and also high- and low-voltage components for rolling stock as well as for other fields of application. Its innovative and future-oriented products make Schaltbau a key industrial business partner, particularly in the field of transportation technology.
Contact:
Christian Schunck
Head of IR
Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstraße 5
81829 Munich
Germany
Tel. +49 89 - 93005 209
Fax +49 89 - 93005 318
schunck@schaltbau.de
www.schaltbau.com
DISCLAIMER
This corporate news contains statements regarding future developments based on information currently available to us. As a result of risks and uncertainties, actual outcomes could differ from the forward-looking statements made. Schaltbau Holding AG does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
581939 09.06.2017
