Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


09.06.2017 / 19:56



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Liebl

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

NorCom Information Technology AG


b) LEI

 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UP37


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
33.384 EUR 8346.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
33.3840 EUR 8346.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-06-07; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR













Language: English
Company: NorCom Information Technology AG

Gabelsbergerstraße 4

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.norcom.de





 
