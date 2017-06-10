DGAP-PVR: Drillisch AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2017. június 09., péntek, 21:35





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Drillisch AG


Drillisch AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


09.06.2017 / 21:35


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
































































Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Drillisch AG

Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5

63477 Maintal

Germany

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
X Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:


Mr Ralph Dommermuth




4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

United Internet AG, United Internet Investments Holding GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

31 May 2017

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 29.86 % 0.86 % 30.71 % 67238123
Previous notification 31.41 % 0.90 % 32.31 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
DE0005545503
20074899 % 29.86 %
Total 20074899 29.86 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Irrevocables Publication of the Offering Document End of the Acceptance Period 575001 0.86 %
    Total 575001 0.86 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:










































Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Ralph Dommermuth % % %
Ralph Dommermuth Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Ralph Dommermuth Gmbh & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft % % %
United Internet AG 13.48 % % 14.33 %
United Internet Investments Holding GmbH 16.38 % % 16.38 %
 


Ralph Dommermuth % % %
Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft % % %
United Internet AG 13.48 % % 14.33 %
United Internet Investments Holding GmbH 16.38 % % 16.38 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Notification is submitted with respect to the correction release by Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft of 07.06.2017 and resulting amendments to our voting rights notification of 06.06.2017 that has not been published. 













09.06.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Drillisch AG

Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5

63477 Maintal

Germany
Internet: www.drillisch.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




581859  09.06.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=581859&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum