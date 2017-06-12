

Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



11880 Solutions AG



Fraunhofer Str. 12a



82152 Planegg-Martinsried



Germany





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:





The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.









Wilmington, Delaware, USA

United States of America (USA)







4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

06 Jun 2017



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

0.04 %

5.19 %

5.23 %

19111091

Previous notification

1.85 %

3.38 %

5.23 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

DE0005118806



7720

%

0.04 %

Total

7720

0.04 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Securities Lending

Open



992286

5.19 %





Total

992286

5.19 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs International

%

5.19 %

5.23 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:





holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.























