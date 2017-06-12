DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuantto Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares

2017. június 12., hétfő, 17:25





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Release of a capital market information


Allianz SE / Announcement pursuantto Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares


12.06.2017 / 17:25


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Munich, June 12, 2017

In the period from June 06, 2017 to, and including, June 09, 2017 Allianz
SE has purchased a number of 290,983 shares within the framework of its
ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the
announcement of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a)
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No
2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
06 June 2017 150,874 171.9579

07 June 2017 67,500 171.3054

08 June 2017 49,599 172.1122

09 June 2017 23,010 173.4850


The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back
program since February 17, 2017 through, and including, June 09, 2017
amounts to 8,810,843 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic
trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit
institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated
Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE
(www.allianz.com).













12.06.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Allianz SE

Königinstr. 28

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




582127  12.06.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=582127&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum