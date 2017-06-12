DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Release of a capital market information





Munich, June 12, 2017





In the period from June 06, 2017 to, and including, June 09, 2017 Allianz

SE has purchased a number of 290,983 shares within the framework of its

ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the

announcement of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a)

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No

2016/1052.





Shares were purchased as follows:





Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)

06 June 2017 150,874 171.9579



07 June 2017 67,500 171.3054



08 June 2017 49,599 172.1122



09 June 2017 23,010 173.4850



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since February 17, 2017 through, and including, June 09, 2017

amounts to 8,810,843 shares.





The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic

trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit

institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.





Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated

Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE

(www.allianz.com).

