Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

Berlin, 12 June 2017 - Entities related to the founding families Freimuth and Nesemeier (together the "Selling Shareholders") have notified MBB SE ("MBB" or "the Company") that they intend to sell and transfer a total of up to 400,000 share of MBB.

This is equivalent to approx. 6% of the Company"s issued share capital. The shares shall be placed with institutional investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding.

We believe that the increase in the free float from current approx. 29% to up to approx. 35% will support an inclusion of MBB into S-DAX. In case of a placement in full, the Selling Shareholders would decrease their individual shareholding to approx. 32.5% (or together approx. 65%) and have informed us about their commitment to a twelve-months lock-up period for their remaining shareholdings.

About MBB SE:

MBB SE is a medium-sized family business that has expanded steadily since it was founded in 1995 through organic growth and the acquisition of companies. Increasing long-term value of the independent subsidiaries and the Group as a whole is the heart of its business model which has been highly profitable from the outset. Substantial growth and sustainable returns will remain MBB SE"s goal in future as well.

Further information on MBB SE can be found at www.mbb.com

MBB SE



Joachimsthaler Straße 34



10719 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330



Fax +49 30 844 15 333



request@mbb.com



www.mbb.com

Executive Management



Dr Christof Nesemeier (CEO)



Anton Breitkopf



Dr Gerrit Karalus



Klaus Seidel

Chairman of the Board



Gert-Maria Freimuth

Court of Registration



Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458