DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE: Entities related to the founding families announce sale of shares in MBB SE
2017. június 12., hétfő, 17:49
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
Entities related to the founding families announce sale of shares in MBB SE
Berlin, 12 June 2017 - Entities related to the founding families Freimuth and Nesemeier (together the "Selling Shareholders") have notified MBB SE ("MBB" or "the Company") that they intend to sell and transfer a total of up to 400,000 share of MBB.
This is equivalent to approx. 6% of the Company"s issued share capital. The shares shall be placed with institutional investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding.
We believe that the increase in the free float from current approx. 29% to up to approx. 35% will support an inclusion of MBB into S-DAX. In case of a placement in full, the Selling Shareholders would decrease their individual shareholding to approx. 32.5% (or together approx. 65%) and have informed us about their commitment to a twelve-months lock-up period for their remaining shareholdings.
About MBB SE:
MBB SE is a medium-sized family business that has expanded steadily since it was founded in 1995 through organic growth and the acquisition of companies. Increasing long-term value of the independent subsidiaries and the Group as a whole is the heart of its business model which has been highly profitable from the outset. Substantial growth and sustainable returns will remain MBB SE"s goal in future as well.
Further information on MBB SE can be found at www.mbb.com
---
MBB SE
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
Executive Management
Chairman of the Board
Court of Registration
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 330
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 333
|E-mail:
|anfrage@mbb.com
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0ETBQ4
|WKN:
|A0ETBQ
|Indices:
|PXAP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
582399 12-Jun-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]