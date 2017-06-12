DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE: Entities related to the founding families announce sale of shares in MBB SE

MBB SE: Entities related to the founding families announce sale of shares in MBB SE


Berlin, 12 June 2017 - Entities related to the founding families Freimuth and Nesemeier (together the "Selling Shareholders") have notified MBB SE ("MBB" or "the Company") that they intend to sell and transfer a total of up to 400,000 share of MBB.



This is equivalent to approx. 6% of the Company"s issued share capital. The shares shall be placed with institutional investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding.



We believe that the increase in the free float from current approx. 29% to up to approx. 35% will support an inclusion of MBB into S-DAX. In case of a placement in full, the Selling Shareholders would decrease their individual shareholding to approx. 32.5% (or together approx. 65%) and have informed us about their commitment to a twelve-months lock-up period for their remaining shareholdings.



About MBB SE:



MBB SE is a medium-sized family business that has expanded steadily since it was founded in 1995 through organic growth and the acquisition of companies. Increasing long-term value of the independent subsidiaries and the Group as a whole is the heart of its business model which has been highly profitable from the outset. Substantial growth and sustainable returns will remain MBB SE"s goal in future as well.



Further information on MBB SE can be found at www.mbb.com



Language: English
