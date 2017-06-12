DGAP-Adhoc: Constantin Medien AG: Possible loss of majority shareholding in Highlight Communications AG and possible deconsolidation of Highlight Communication AG; Constantin Medien AG is taking legal action against capital increase of Highlight Communications AG

2017. június 12., hétfő, 18:00





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


Constantin Medien AG: Possible loss of majority shareholding in Highlight Communications AG and possible deconsolidation of Highlight Communication AG; Constantin Medien AG is taking legal action against capital increase of Highlight Communications AG


12-Jun-2017 / 18:00 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Ismaning, 12]. June 2017 - Highlight Communications AG ("HLC"), a subsidiary of Constantin Medien AG, announced today that is has increased its share capital to a total of CHF 63,000,000 by issuing 15,750,000 new shares to Highlight Event and Entertainment AG. By this capital increase which in order to become effective has to be registered in the commercial register of HLC, the portion of Constantin Medien AG in the share capital of HLC and thus also the voting rights share will be diluted from approx. 60.53% to approx. 45.4%. Constantin Medien AG is taking legal action against the execution of the capital increase so that it is uncertain if it will come into effect. The loss of majority shareholding and majority of the voting rights in HLC could result in the situation that in the future HLC will no longer belong to the group of fully consolidated subsidiaries of Constantin Medien AG.

Contact:

Contact PR:

Constantin Medien AG, Sabine Lais, Phone: +49 (0) 89 - 99 500 461, Fax: +49

(0) 89 - 99 500 466, E-Mail: sabine.lais@constantin-medien.de

Frank Elsner Kommunikation für Unternehmen GmbH, Phone: +49 (0) 5404 - 91

92 0, Fax: +49 (0) 5404 - 91 92 29


Contact IR:

Constantin Medien AG, Dr. Peter Braunhofer, Phone: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 436,

Fax: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 433, E-Mail: ir@constantin-medien.de


Constantin Medien AG, Münchener Straße 101g, 85737 Ismaning, Phone: +49

(0)89 - 99 500 0, Fax: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 111









12-Jun-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: Constantin Medien AG

Münchener Straße 101 g

85737 Ismaning

Germany
Phone: 089 / 99500-436
Fax: 089 / 99500-433
E-mail: ir@constantin-medien.de
Internet: http://www.constantin-medien.de
ISIN: DE0009147207, DE000A1R07C3
WKN: 914720, A1R07C
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



582371  12-Jun-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=582371&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum