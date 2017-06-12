DGAP-Adhoc: Constantin Medien AG: Possible loss of majority shareholding in Highlight Communications AG and possible deconsolidation of Highlight Communication AG; Constantin Medien AG is taking legal action against capital increase of Highlight Communications AG
2017. június 12., hétfő, 18:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ismaning, 12]. June 2017 - Highlight Communications AG ("HLC"), a subsidiary of Constantin Medien AG, announced today that is has increased its share capital to a total of CHF 63,000,000 by issuing 15,750,000 new shares to Highlight Event and Entertainment AG. By this capital increase which in order to become effective has to be registered in the commercial register of HLC, the portion of Constantin Medien AG in the share capital of HLC and thus also the voting rights share will be diluted from approx. 60.53% to approx. 45.4%. Constantin Medien AG is taking legal action against the execution of the capital increase so that it is uncertain if it will come into effect. The loss of majority shareholding and majority of the voting rights in HLC could result in the situation that in the future HLC will no longer belong to the group of fully consolidated subsidiaries of Constantin Medien AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Constantin Medien AG
|Münchener Straße 101 g
|85737 Ismaning
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 / 99500-436
|Fax:
|089 / 99500-433
|E-mail:
|ir@constantin-medien.de
|Internet:
|http://www.constantin-medien.de
|ISIN:
|DE0009147207, DE000A1R07C3
|WKN:
|914720, A1R07C
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
582371 12-Jun-2017 CET/CEST
