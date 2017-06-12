DGAP-Adhoc: Aves One AG: Aves One AG carries out non-cash capital increase

Aves One AG: Aves One AG carries out non-cash capital increase


Hamburg, 12 June 2017 - The Management Board of Aves One AG has resolved subject to the approval of the supervisory board to increase its share capital by EUR 1,557,831.00 from EUR 9,207,000.00 to EUR 10,764,831.00. 1,557,831.00 new dividend-bearing shares will be issued as from 1 January 2017. Shareholders" subscription rights were excluded. Receivables from group companies amounting more than EUR 10 million were contributed as consideration. The measure is part of the strategy to improve the Company"s equity capital base.



More information: www.avesone.com



