Aves One AG: Aves One AG carries out non-cash capital increase





12-Jun-2017 / 20:23 CET/CEST





Aves One AG carries out non-cash capital increase



Hamburg, 12 June 2017 - The Management Board of Aves One AG has resolved subject to the approval of the supervisory board to increase its share capital by EUR 1,557,831.00 from EUR 9,207,000.00 to EUR 10,764,831.00. 1,557,831.00 new dividend-bearing shares will be issued as from 1 January 2017. Shareholders" subscription rights were excluded. Receivables from group companies amounting more than EUR 10 million were contributed as consideration. The measure is part of the strategy to improve the Company"s equity capital base.



More information: www.avesone.com



Contact



Aves One AG



Jürgen Bauer, Management Board



Tel.: +49 (40) 696 528 350



Fax: +49 (40) 696 528 359



E-mail ir@avesone.com















