BERLIN, Germany - RNTS Media N.V. ("RNTS" or the "Company"), announces that its Supervisory Board nominates new candidates for appointment as members of the Management Board by an Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened for 25 July 2017:



- Ziv Elul, already currently a member of the Management Board as CEO designate, will be proposed to succeed Andreas Bodczek as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO").



- Yaron Zaltsman will be proposed to take over the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") position from Heiner Luntz.



- Dani Sztern will be proposed as the Deputy CEO of the Company. He currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Inneractive Ltd., a company of the RNTS group.



- Crid Yu currently a member of the Supervisory Board, will be proposed to become Chief Operating Officer of the Company.



Current CEO Andreas Bodczek and current CFO Heiner Luntz shall be stepping down from their respective positions at the Management Board shortly following the appointment of their successors.



The convocation notice for the Extraordinary General Meeting for the appointment of the new members of the Management Board will follow during the day today.



