Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


13.06.2017 / 14:47



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Tolea GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Anton
Last name(s): Breitkopf
Position: Chief Financial Officer



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MBB SE


b) LEI

967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
98.00 EUR 2940000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
98.00 EUR 2940000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-06-13; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue













Language: English
Company: MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Strasse 34

10719 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com





 
35921  13.06.2017 


