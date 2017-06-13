DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG english

2017. június 13., kedd, 15:37








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


13.06.2017 / 15:36



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Steven
Last name(s): Holland

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag AG


b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
51.35 EUR 359450.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
51.3500 EUR 359450.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-06-13; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR













13.06.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Brenntag AG

Stinnes Platz 1

45472 Mülheim an der Ruhr

Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



35907  13.06.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum