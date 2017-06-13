







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





13.06.2017 / 15:46







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Anton

Last name(s):

Breitkopf



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Chief Financial Officer







b) Amendment

Sale of share from private ownership instead of indirectly via Tolea GmbH



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

MBB SE





b) LEI

967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0ETBQ4





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

98.00 EUR





2940000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

98.00 EUR





2940000.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-06-13; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



