







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





14.06.2017 / 13:44







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Helga

Last name(s):

Krüper



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Manfred

Last name(s):

Krüper

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Capital Stage AG





b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

Description:

Subscription right ISIN DE000A2E4SH7





b) Nature of the transaction

Execution of 9,984 subscription rights to receive new shares (scrip dividend)







c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.0 EUR





0.0 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.0 EUR





0.0 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-06-12; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



