[Essen, 14 June 2017] Based on the figures for revenue and EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) calculated at the end of May 2017 coupled with the existing order backlogs and sales opportunities, the Board of Management of secunet Security Networks AG has increased its forecast for financial year 2017. Previously the company expected revenue and EBIT to be slightly down year on year (2016: revenue of 115.7 million Euros, EBIT of 13.7 million Euros). However, a surge in orders from the defence sector has now prompted the Board of Management to project higher revenue of around 130 million Euros with EBIT of around 18 million Euros.





