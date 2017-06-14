

14.06.2017 / 15:30





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































































































































Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Deutsche Bank AG



Taunusanlage 12



60325 Frankfurt a. M.



Germany





2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Voluntary Group Notification



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:





UBS Group AG









Zurich

Switzerland







4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

UBS AG





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

02 Jun 2017



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

10.52 %

1.02 %

11.54 %

2066773131

Previous notification

10.66 %

1.12 %

11.78 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

DE0005140008

0

217375836

0 %

10.52 %

Total

217375836

10.52 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to recall of lent shares



at any time

8035177

0.39 %

Substitution rights - collateral dlivered



at any time

2364438

0.11 %

Physically Settled Long Call Options



From 16.06.2017 to 20.12.2019

2065662

0.10 %





Total

12465277

0.60 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Short Put Options



From 16.06.2017 to 21.12.2018

Physical

6546001

0.32 %

Equity Futures



16.06.2017

Cash

223952

0.01 %

Equity Swaps



From 05.06.2017 to 04.05.2020

Cash

1888776

0.09 %

Short Put Warrants



From 09.06.2017 to 15.12.2017

Cash

397

0.00 %







Total

8659126

0.42 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

9.95 %

0.60 %

10.55 %









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

9.95 %

0.60 %

10.55 %

UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

9.95 %

0.60 %

10.55 %

UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Life Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

9.95 %

0.60 %

10.55 %

UBS Americas Holding LLC

%

%

%

UBS Americas Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Trust Company

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

9.95 %

0.60 %

10.55 %

UBS Americas Holding LLC

%

%

%

UBS Securities LLC

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

9.95 %

0.60 %

10.55 %

UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

9.95 %

0.60 %

10.55 %

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

9.95 %

0.60 %

10.55 %

UBS Switzerland AG

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

9.95 %

0.60 %

10.55 %

UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

9.95 %

0.60 %

10.55 %

UBS Third Party Management Company S.A.

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

9.95 %

0.60 %

10.55 %

UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

9.95 %

0.60 %

10.55 %

UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

9.95 %

0.60 %

10.55 %

UBS Europe SE

%

%

%

UBS Europe SE (Luxembourg Branch)

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

9.95 %

0.60 %

10.55 %

UBS Bank SA

%

%

%

UBS Gestión Sociedad Gestora de Instituciones de Inversión Colectiva SA

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

9.95 %

0.60 %

10.55 %

UBS Asset Management France SA

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Over the majority of the shares disclosed under WpHG 21 UBS has the legal title ownership only. UBS holds these shares as a prime broker for clients.



