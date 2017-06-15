DGAP-News: OHB SE: MT Aerospace awarded contract for the development of tank and structural components for the new Ariane 6 launcher
DGAP-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
June 14th 2017 Augsburg, Germany-based space technology company MT Aerospace AG, a subsidiary of the listed technology group OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005936124), has signed a contract with Airbus Safran Launchers for the development of key tank and structural components for the new European Ariane 6 launcher. Overall value of development contracts, Valued at around EUR 170 million, the development covers all necessary development activities up to the completion of the planned maiden flight of the launcher in 2020 as well as spending on the establishment of production capacities for up to twelve launches a year.
Working closely with Prime contractor Airbus Safran Launchers (to become ArianeGroup on 1. July 2017) , MT Aerospace will be responsible under the contract for metallic aerostructures, which include the large propellant tanks and key metallic structural components. MT Aerospace will commit own equity to the development of the new launcher as a risk share partner. This contract will secure jobs for highly qualified employees and the continuation of the successful Ariane 5 production program at the Ariane facility in Augsburg. One of the most important technical innovations of Ariane 6, friction stir welding (FSW) using efficient materials, is being overseen by MT Aerospace. The first qualification components for the propellant tanks are already being assembled in Augsburg for delivery to ArianeGroup at the end of 2017. Components for the maiden flight will be shipped from 2018.
