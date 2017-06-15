DGAP-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders





June 14th 2017 Augsburg, Germany-based space technology company MT Aerospace AG, a subsidiary of the listed technology group OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005936124), has signed a contract with Airbus Safran Launchers for the development of key tank and structural components for the new European Ariane 6 launcher. Overall value of development contracts, Valued at around EUR 170 million, the development covers all necessary development activities up to the completion of the planned maiden flight of the launcher in 2020 as well as spending on the establishment of production capacities for up to twelve launches a year.

Working closely with Prime contractor Airbus Safran Launchers (to become ArianeGroup on 1. July 2017) , MT Aerospace will be responsible under the contract for metallic aerostructures, which include the large propellant tanks and key metallic structural components. MT Aerospace will commit own equity to the development of the new launcher as a risk share partner. This contract will secure jobs for highly qualified employees and the continuation of the successful Ariane 5 production program at the Ariane facility in Augsburg. One of the most important technical innovations of Ariane 6, friction stir welding (FSW) using efficient materials, is being overseen by MT Aerospace. The first qualification components for the propellant tanks are already being assembled in Augsburg for delivery to ArianeGroup at the end of 2017. Components for the maiden flight will be shipped from 2018.





About MT Aerospace



MT Aerospace is an internationally leading company in the aerospace industry with 700 employees at sites in Augsburg, Mainz (Germany), Cagliari (Italy), Santiago de Chile and Kourou (French Guyana). MT Aerospace develops and manufactures key components for the ARIANE European launch system, the Airbus fleet, space vehicles and satellites. MT Aerospace is a technology leader in lightweight structures using metal and composite materials. With a work share of 10%, it is the largest supplier to the ARIANE program outside France.

www.mt-aerospace.de



About Airbus Safran Launchers (to become ArianeGroup from 1.July 2017)



The Airbus Safran Launchers group develops and supplies innovative and competitive solutions for civil and military space launchers, with expertise in all aspects of state-of-the-art propulsion technologies. Airbus Safran Launchers is lead contractor for Europe"s Ariane 5 and Ariane 6 launcher families, responsible for both design and the entire production chain, up to and including marketing by its Arianespace subsidiary, as well as for the missiles of the French oceanic deterrent force. The Airbus Safran Launchers group and its subsidiaries enjoy a global reputation as specialists in the field of equipment and propulsion for space applications, while their expertise also benefits other industrial sectors. The group is a joint venture equally owned by Airbus and Safran, and employs nearly 9,000 highly qualified staff in France and Germany. Its estimated proforma revenues exceed 3 billion euros.

www.airbussafran-launchers.com