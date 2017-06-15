DGAP-News: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend





Cologne, 14 June 2017 On 14 June 2017, the annual general meeting of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in Cologne approved all proposals put forward by the Supervisory Board and the Board of Management, with an approval rate of around 95 per cent. More than 45 million no-par value bearer shares - corresponding to some 82 per cent of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA"s capital stock - were represented at the annual general meeting.

The annual general meeting accepted the proposal put forth by the Board of Management and increased the dividend by nearly 60 per cent, raising it from EUR 0.70 to EUR 1.10 per dividend-bearing share.

The actions of the members of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board were approved for fiscal year 2016. In accordance with the recommendation by the Supervisory Board, the annual general meeting appointed Ernst & Young GmbH, Cologne, as the auditor of the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2017.

Ströer recorded excellent results for fiscal year 2016 and the start of fiscal year 2017. All core segments are contributing to this positive business development: Digital, which has now become the largest segment, posted robust and profitable sales growth. In addition, the positive development in the OOH segment in Germany is still palpable, in a continuation of its solid performance from the previous years. As before, this segment is capable of exhibiting excellent operating activities.

One particular cause for celebration was the outstanding development of adjusted profit, which rose by 46 per cent from EUR 107 million to EUR 156 million. This result underlines the profitable growth trajectory that the company has embarked upon.

The positive development in the operating business has also had a positive impact on the financial position. In spite of acquisitions and dividend payments, Ströer maintained a stable leverage ratio of 1.2, in line with the previous year"s level.

"Ströer"s development has been outstanding," says Udo Müller, founder and co-CEO of Ströer. "We are posting strong gains in terms of sales and profits, and we are off to an excellent start for fiscal year 2017. We will remain on this development path in the second quarter as well. We confirm our current forecast, which sets out operational EBITDA of more than EUR 320 million and Group sales of around EUR 1.3 billion for 2017."



