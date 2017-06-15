DGAP-News: Ströer: Following highly successful fiscal year 2016, the annual general meeting agrees to a substantial dividend increase to EUR 1.10.
DGAP-News: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
PRESS RELEASE
Ströer: Following highly successful fiscal year 2016, the annual general meeting agrees to a substantial dividend increase to EUR 1.10.
The annual general meeting accepted the proposal put forth by the Board of Management and increased the dividend by nearly 60 per cent, raising it from EUR 0.70 to EUR 1.10 per dividend-bearing share.
The actions of the members of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board were approved for fiscal year 2016. In accordance with the recommendation by the Supervisory Board, the annual general meeting appointed Ernst & Young GmbH, Cologne, as the auditor of the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2017.
Ströer recorded excellent results for fiscal year 2016 and the start of fiscal year 2017. All core segments are contributing to this positive business development: Digital, which has now become the largest segment, posted robust and profitable sales growth. In addition, the positive development in the OOH segment in Germany is still palpable, in a continuation of its solid performance from the previous years. As before, this segment is capable of exhibiting excellent operating activities.
One particular cause for celebration was the outstanding development of adjusted profit, which rose by 46 per cent from EUR 107 million to EUR 156 million. This result underlines the profitable growth trajectory that the company has embarked upon.
The positive development in the operating business has also had a positive impact on the financial position. In spite of acquisitions and dividend payments, Ströer maintained a stable leverage ratio of 1.2, in line with the previous year"s level.
"Ströer"s development has been outstanding," says Udo Müller, founder and co-CEO of Ströer. "We are posting strong gains in terms of sales and profits, and we are off to an excellent start for fiscal year 2017. We will remain on this development path in the second quarter as well. We confirm our current forecast, which sets out operational EBITDA of more than EUR 320 million and Group sales of around EUR 1.3 billion for 2017."
This press release contains "forward looking statements" regarding Ströer SE & Co. KGaA ("Ströer") or the Ströer Group, including opinions, estimates and projections regarding Ströer"s or the Ströer Group"s financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management and future operations. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Ströer or the Ströer Group to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on numerous assumptions which may or may not prove to be correct. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Ströer with respect to the fairness, completeness, correctness, reasonableness or accuracy of any information and opinions contained herein. The information in this press release is subject to change without notice, it may be incomplete or condensed, and it may not contain all material information concerning Ströer or the Ströer Group. Ströer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements or other information stated herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contact:
Press contact:
Marc Sausen
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Director Corporate Communications
Ströer-Allee 1 | D-50999 Cologne
Telephone: +49 (0)2236 - 96 45-246
Fax: +49 (0)2236 - 96 45-6246
E-Mail: info@stroeer.de
IR Contact:
Dafne Sanac
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Head of Investor Relations
Ströer-Allee 1 | D-50999 Cologne
Phone: +49 (0)2236 / 96 45-356
Fax: +49 (0)2236 / 96 45-6356
E-Mail: dsanac@stroeer.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
|Ströer Allee 1
|50999 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2236.96 45 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2236.96 45 299
|E-mail:
|info@stroeer.com
|Internet:
|www.stroeer.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007493991
|WKN:
|749399
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
583173 14.06.2017
