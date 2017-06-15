On 14 June 2017 a form TR-1 has been received by the Company from FMR LLC, Delaware, USA

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:



Dialog Semiconductor Plc

2. Reason for the notification:



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:



FMR LLC

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):



See section 9

5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different):



12 June 2017

6. Date on which the issuer notified:



14 June 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:



5%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares



Class / type of shares:



GB0059822006

Situation previous to the triggering transaction



Number of shares: 3,921,985



Number of voting rights: 3,921,985

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction



Number of shares indirect: below 5%



Number of voting rights direct: N/A



Number of voting rights indirect: below 5%



% of voting rights direct: N/A



% of voting rights indirect: below 5%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction



Type of financial instrument:



Expiration date:



Exercise/conversion period:



Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:



% of voting rights:

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments



Type of financial instrument:



Expiration date:



Exercise/conversion period:



Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:



% of voting rights:

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights: below 5%



% of voting rights: below 5%

9. Chain of controlled undertaking through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:

Controlled Undertaking

Percentage Holding

FIAM LLC

Below 5%

Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company

Below 5%

FIDELITY MANAGEMENT & RESEARCH (HONG KONG) LIMITED

Below 5%

FMR CO., INC

Below 5%

FMR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (UK) LIMITED

Below 5%

Grand Total

Below 5%



10. to 12. Proxy Voting:



Name of the proxy holder:

13. Additional information

14. Contact name: Kevin Petley

15. Contact telephone number fil-regreporting@fil.com, 353 1 223 1495