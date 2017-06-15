DGAP-PVR: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.


Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


14.06.2017 / 18:30


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


On 14 June 2017 a form TR-1 has been received by the Company from FMR LLC, Delaware, USA



TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES



1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Dialog Semiconductor Plc



2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights



3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

FMR LLC



4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

See section 9



5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different):

12 June 2017



6. Date on which the issuer notified:

14 June 2017



7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

5%



8. Notified details:



A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class / type of shares:

GB0059822006



Situation previous to the triggering transaction

Number of shares: 3,921,985

Number of voting rights: 3,921,985



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Number of shares indirect: below 5%

Number of voting rights direct: N/A

Number of voting rights indirect: below 5%

% of voting rights direct: N/A

% of voting rights indirect: below 5%



B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument:

Expiration date:

Exercise/conversion period:

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:

% of voting rights:



C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Type of financial instrument:

Expiration date:

Exercise/conversion period:

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:

% of voting rights:



Total (A+B+C)



Number of voting rights: below 5%

% of voting rights: below 5%



9. Chain of controlled undertaking through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:

















Controlled Undertaking Percentage Holding
FIAM LLC Below 5%
Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company Below 5%
FIDELITY MANAGEMENT & RESEARCH (HONG KONG) LIMITED Below 5%
FMR CO., INC Below 5%
FMR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (UK) LIMITED Below 5%
Grand Total Below 5%

 

10. to 12. Proxy Voting:

Name of the proxy holder:



13. Additional information



14. Contact name: Kevin Petley



15. Contact telephone number fil-regreporting@fil.com, 353 1 223 1495














14.06.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way

E1W 1AA London

United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




582999  14.06.2017 



