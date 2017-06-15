

Amsterdam, 15 June 2017 - The management of Metalcorp Group today resolved to launch a public buy-back offer to the holders of the EUR 75 million 8.75% Notes due 27 June 2018 (the "2013/2018 Notes"), which are traded on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ISIN DE000A1HLTD2.





The decision was taken in the context of the current refinancing measures of Metalcorp Group. As a first step, Metalcorp Group had issued on 6 June 2017 EUR 70 million 7.0% notes due 2022 governed by Norwegian law. A partial amount of the issue proceeds of EUR 30 million was reserved for refinancing purposes with respect to the 2013/2018 Notes out of which EUR 8 million have already been used for an OTC buy-back. The remaining EUR 22 million shall now be used for a public buy-back offer to all holders of the 2013/2018 Notes. Accordingly, the buy-back offer is limited to such amount.





The offer price will be EUR 1,000 (i.e. 100%) per note plus accrued interest from 27 June 2017 (including) until settlement. The acceptance period is expected to commence on 19 June 2017 and the offer is expected to close on 14 July 2017 with expected settlement on 19 July 2017. The tendered 2013/2018 Notes will be cancelled.





The offer document with the full terms and conditions of the buy-back offer will be published on Metalcorp Group"s website shortly.





Metalcorp Group B.V., Amsterdam



The Management



For more information:



Frank Ostermair/Linh Chung



Better Orange IR & HV AG



+49 (0)89 8896906-25



metalcorp@better-orange.de





Ricardo Phielix (CFO)



Metalcorp Group B.V.



+31 (0) 20 890 89 00



rphielix@metalcorpgroup.com













