Berlin, 15 June 2017 - bmp Holding AG ("bmp" - ISIN DE000A2E3772) and Italian company Alessanderx S.p.a. ("Alessanderx", "Magniflex") have concluded a partnership agreement today. Under this agreement, Alessanderx is subscribing to new shares in bmp as a strategic investor and will have a roughly 8.33% stake in bmp once the transaction is entered in the company"s commercial register. Alessanderx has pledged to hold onto the shares for at least five years.

In preparation, the Executive Board also decided today to increase the company"s share capital by EUR 690,000.00 from its current EUR 7,590,391.00 to EUR 8,280,391.00 by issuing 690,000 new, no-par value bearer shares, with each share being equal to EUR 1.00 of the share capital by partially utilising the existing authorised capital against cash contributions and to thus exclude the subscription rights of the existing shareholders in order for Alessanderx to participate as a strategic investor.

The issue price of the new shares - which are entitled to dividends as of the 2016 financial year - is EUR 1.60 per new share. The company will thus obtain new cash flow in the amount of EUR 1,104,000.00 (before deducting costs).

Aside from improving liquidity, the inclusion of Alessanderx as a strategic investor will mean a more extensive range, attractive margins and generally faster growth for bmp. As a leading European mattress manufacturer marketing some of its products under its own brand of Magniflex, Alessanderx has already had successful operations in the German market for decades now. The company will actively support bmp with product development in the mattress industry and with implementing projects, as well as assisting with technical advice. The parties have agreed not to disclose the exact details of the partnership agreement.

When this notification was published, approval of the Supervisory Board was still outstanding. However, it is expected shortly.

