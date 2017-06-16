







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





16.06.2017 / 14:54







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Rüdiger Andreas

Last name(s):

Günther



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG





b) LEI





4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

Description:

Stock Options





b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of 180,000 granted stock options. Transaction in regards to SOP 2015. The exercise of stock options is related to the achieving of the performance targets and the end of the waiting period. Details of the SOP 2015 can be read in the annual report 2016 and in the invitation to the AGM 2015. Stock options are neither tradeable nor assignable.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.00 EUR





0.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.00 EUR





0.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2016-09-01; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction























16.06.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



