DGAP-DD: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG english

2017. június 16., péntek, 14:56








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


16.06.2017 / 14:54



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Rüdiger Andreas
Last name(s): Günther

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG


b) LEI

 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Stock Options


b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of 180,000 granted stock options. Transaction in regards to SOP 2015. The exercise of stock options is related to the achieving of the performance targets and the end of the waiting period. Details of the SOP 2015 can be read in the annual report 2016 and in the invitation to the AGM 2015. Stock options are neither tradeable nor assignable.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2016-09-01; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue













16.06.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Prenzlauer Promenade 28

13089 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



36037  16.06.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum