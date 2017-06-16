DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: Share buyback programme resolved
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Publication of Insider Information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation
ADLER Real Estate AG: Share buyback programme resolved
- Maximum total purchase price: EUR 10 million
- Programme to begin on 16 June 2017
Berlin, 16 June 2017. The Management Board of ADLER Real Estate AG, Berlin, today resolved to execute a share buyback programme with a maximum total purchase price (excluding ancillary expenses) of up to EUR 10 million. Based on the current share price (XETRA closing price on 15 June 2017), this corresponds to up to 664,451 shares or approximately 1.27% of the company"s current statutory share capital. ADLER is authorised to buy back treasury stock shares by resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting held in October 2015.
The buyback programme is due to begin on 16 June 2017 and will run for an indefinite period. It will end once the maximum total volume is reached or if the Management Board decides to terminate the programme. ADLER intends to use the treasury shares as acquisition currency should suitable market opportunities arise. The company will not trade its treasury stock.
The shares will be acquired via the stock exchange taking due account of the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") and on the basis of Article 5, section 6 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures ("Delegated Regulation") and the volume limits, further restrictions on acquisitions and disclosure obligations set out therein.
A financial institution will be commissioned to execute the buyback programme.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADLER Real Estate AG
|Joachimsthaler Straße 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 - 29 8130-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 - 29 8130-99
|E-mail:
|info@adler-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005008007, XS1211417362, DE000A1R1A42, DE000A11QF02
|WKN:
|500800, A14J3Z, A1R1A4, A11QF0
|Indices:
|SDAX, GPR General Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
