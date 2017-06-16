DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: AMCO Service mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Albert
Last name(s): Büll
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Capital Stage AG


b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription right ISIN DE000A2E4SH7


b) Nature of the transaction

Execution of 16,589,196 subscription rights to receive new shares (scrip dividend)


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-06-13; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue













Language: English
Company: Capital Stage AG

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.capitalstage.com





 
