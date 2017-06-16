DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. június 16., péntek, 15:50
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|5995 Mayfair Road
|44720 North Canton, OH
|United States
|Internet:
|www.diebold.com
