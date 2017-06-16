

Ismaning, June 16, 2017 - Constantin Media AG considers to sell all shares in Sport1 GmbH and Sport1 Media GmbH held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Constantin Sport Holding GmbH. Therefore, Constantin Median AG is conducting a structured and competitive bidding process with several potential buyers in view of such sale. The conditions for the possible sale of the shareholding have not yet been determined and will be thoroughly examined by the Management Board before its decision.







