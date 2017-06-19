DGAP-Adhoc: Portfolio developer Noratis AG plans IPO
2017. június 19., hétfő, 08:49
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Noratis AG / Key word(s): IPO/Letter of Intent
- Capital increase of up to 2 million new shares to finance growth; secondary placement exclusively within the greenshoe option
- Price range set at EUR 18.75 to EUR 22.75 per share
- Subscription period from June 21, 2017 to June 27, 2017
- Sustainable lock-up for existing shareholders
