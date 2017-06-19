DGAP-Adhoc: paragon AG Resolves to Issue New Bond
2017. június 19., hétfő, 08:50
DGAP-Ad-hoc: paragon AG / Key word(s): Financing
paragon AG Resolves to Issue New Bond
Delbrück, June 19, 2017 - The Management Board of paragon AG ("Issuer") has today decided to offer a new bond with a nominal value of EUR 1,000 per bond (ISIN: DE000A2GSB86) ("Bond") by way of a public offer and a private placement ("Offer"). The target volume of the Bond is EUR 40 million. The term is expected to begin on July 5, 2017. The redemption date will be July 5, 2022.
The Offer will be made on the basis of a securities prospectus ("Prospectus"), which is expected to be approved today by the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority (CSSF); notification will subsequently be made to the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority of Germany (BaFin). The Offer consists of the following:
i. A public offer by the Issuer in the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg via the DirectPlace subscription functionality of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("Public Offer")
ii. A private placement by Bankhaus Lampe KG (as sole global coordinator) and Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers Aktiengesellschaft (who together will act as joint bookrunners) to qualified investors as well as to other investors in accordance with the applicable exemption provisions for private placements
The offer period for the Public Offer is expected to begin on June 27, 2017, and is expected to end on June 29, 2017 (2 pm CEST) (right to early closure reserved). A margin of interest will be set and published before the start of the planned offering period. The nominal interest rate and the total nominal amount of the planned Bond will be determined and reported separately after the end of the planned offering period (presumably June 29, 2017).
The Offer is subject to the condition that bonds with a minimum total nominal value of EUR 20 million be placed. The inclusion of the Bond in trading on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Deutsche Börse AG"s Scale segment for corporate bonds will take place on the issue date, which is expected to be July 5, 2017 (subject to trading on terms of issue before the issue date).
Once approved, the Prospectus can be viewed and downloaded on the website of the Issuer (www.paragon.ag/Anleihe), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (www.boerse-frankfurt.de) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu).
Disclaimer:
This publication does not constitute a prospectus. The Offer will be made exclusively on the basis of the Prospectus approved by the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority (CSSF), notified to the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority of Germany (BaFin) and published before the start of the Offer. An investment decision regarding the securities mentioned in this publication should be made exclusively on the basis of the approved securities prospectus. The securities prospectus will be able to be viewed and downloaded after publication on the Issuer"s website at www.paragon.ag in the Investors/Bonds section.
This publication is not intended for distribution, transmission or publication, either directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in the United States of America, Canada, Australia and Japan nor in countries where the dissemination of this publication is unlawful.
Further information is available at www.paragon.ag/en/investors.
Company Profile
Financial Press & Investor Relations Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|paragon AG
|Schwalbenweg 29
|33129 Delbrück
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5250 97 62 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5250 97 62 - 60
|E-mail:
|investor@paragon.ag
|Internet:
|www.paragon.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005558696, DE000A1TND93
|WKN:
|555869, A1TND9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
