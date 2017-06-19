DGAP-Ad-hoc: paragon AG / Key word(s): Financing





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





paragon AG Resolves to Issue New Bond

Delbrück, June 19, 2017 - The Management Board of paragon AG ("Issuer") has today decided to offer a new bond with a nominal value of EUR 1,000 per bond (ISIN: DE000A2GSB86) ("Bond") by way of a public offer and a private placement ("Offer"). The target volume of the Bond is EUR 40 million. The term is expected to begin on July 5, 2017. The redemption date will be July 5, 2022.

The Offer will be made on the basis of a securities prospectus ("Prospectus"), which is expected to be approved today by the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority (CSSF); notification will subsequently be made to the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority of Germany (BaFin). The Offer consists of the following:

i. A public offer by the Issuer in the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg via the DirectPlace subscription functionality of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("Public Offer")

ii. A private placement by Bankhaus Lampe KG (as sole global coordinator) and Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers Aktiengesellschaft (who together will act as joint bookrunners) to qualified investors as well as to other investors in accordance with the applicable exemption provisions for private placements

The offer period for the Public Offer is expected to begin on June 27, 2017, and is expected to end on June 29, 2017 (2 pm CEST) (right to early closure reserved). A margin of interest will be set and published before the start of the planned offering period. The nominal interest rate and the total nominal amount of the planned Bond will be determined and reported separately after the end of the planned offering period (presumably June 29, 2017).

The Offer is subject to the condition that bonds with a minimum total nominal value of EUR 20 million be placed. The inclusion of the Bond in trading on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Deutsche Börse AG"s Scale segment for corporate bonds will take place on the issue date, which is expected to be July 5, 2017 (subject to trading on terms of issue before the issue date).

Once approved, the Prospectus can be viewed and downloaded on the website of the Issuer (www.paragon.ag/Anleihe), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (www.boerse-frankfurt.de) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu).

Disclaimer:

This publication is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to treat nor an invitation to subscribe to securities. The securities that are the subject of this publication will be offered by the Issuer exclusively in the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg by way of a public offer. No public offer will be made outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. In particular, the securities have not been and will not be registered pursuant to the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 in its respective current version ("Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America without prior registration under the Securities Act. The securities also will not qualify for an exemption from registration pursuant to the Securities Act. The company does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States.

This publication does not constitute a prospectus. The Offer will be made exclusively on the basis of the Prospectus approved by the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority (CSSF), notified to the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority of Germany (BaFin) and published before the start of the Offer. An investment decision regarding the securities mentioned in this publication should be made exclusively on the basis of the approved securities prospectus. The securities prospectus will be able to be viewed and downloaded after publication on the Issuer"s website at www.paragon.ag in the Investors/Bonds section.

This publication is not intended for distribution, transmission or publication, either directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in the United States of America, Canada, Australia and Japan nor in countries where the dissemination of this publication is unlawful.

Company Profile





paragon AG (ISIN DE0005558696), which is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, develops, produces and distributes products and systems in the field of automotive electronics, emobility and body kinematics. As a direct supplier to the automotive industry, the company"s portfolio includes the Electronics operating segment"s innovative air-quality management, state-of-the-art display systems and connectivity solutions, and high-end acoustic systems. With the Voltabox subsidiaries, the Group is also active in the rapidly growing Electromobility operating segment with its own lithium-ion battery systems developed inhouse. In the Mechanics operating segment, paragon develops, produces and distributes adjustable body components such as adaptively extendable spoilers. paragon AG and its predecessors look back on almost 30 years of company history. In addition to the company headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), paragon AG and its subsidiaries operate sites in Suhl (Thuringia, Germany), Nuremberg (Bavaria, Germany), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg, Germany) and Bexbach (Saarland, Germany) as well as in Kunshan (China) and Austin, Texas (USA).