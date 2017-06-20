DGAP-AFR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


19.06.2017


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 03, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 03, 2017
German: http://www.prosiebensat1.com/investor-relations/publikationen/ergebnisse
English: http://www.prosiebensat1.com/en/investor-relations/publications/results

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 03, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 03, 2017
German: http://www.prosiebensat1.com/investor-relations/publikationen/ergebnisse
English: http://www.prosiebensat1.com/en/investor-relations/publications/results













Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Medienallee 7

85774 Unterföhring

Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com





 
