DGAP-News: WILEX AG: Subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma Signs Exclusive Multi-target Research Agreement with Takeda for the Development of Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugates
2017. június 19., hétfő, 17:32
WILEX AG: Subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma Signs Exclusive Multi-target Research Agreement with Takeda for the Development of Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugates
Munich, Germany, 19 June 2017 - WILEX AG (ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WL6 / FSE) today announced that its subsidiary, Heidelberg Pharma GmbH, Ladenburg, Germany, has signed an exclusive multi-target research agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502) for the joint development of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that use Amanitin as the payload.
Under the terms of the exclusive multi-target research agreement, Heidelberg Pharma will produce Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugates (ATACs) using antibodies from Takeda"s proprietary portfolio for up to three undisclosed targets. Takeda has an option for an exclusive license for global development and commercialization rights to each of the product candidates resulting from the research collaboration. If it exercises the option, Takeda would be responsible for further preclinical and clinical development, as well as potential commercialization, of any product candidate it licenses.
Professor Andreas Pahl, Chief Scientific Officer of WILEX AG and Heidelberg Pharma GmbH, commented: "We are delighted about the collaboration with Takeda, which has broad expertise in oncology and is a leading ADC company. We believe this partnership provides further validation of our technology. Working with Takeda will allow us to jointly test and expand the application of the ATAC technology to selected antibodies."
Heidelberg Pharma will receive an upfront technology access fee and payments for research services. In the event Takeda exercises its option for an exclusive license, Heidelberg Pharma would receive an option fee. Under the exclusive license agreement, Heidelberg Pharma would be eligible to receive clinical development, regulatory and sales-related milestone payments of up to USD 113 million for each product candidate, as well as royalties.
The expected financial impact of this partnership is already reflected in WILEX"s financial outlook for the current fiscal year provided in March 2017.
"We see significant potential for Heidelberg Pharma"s ATAC technology, combined with our deep oncology expertise, to develop ADC therapies for patients with unmet medical needs," said Christopher Arendt, PhD, Head, Oncology DDU & Immunology Unit, Takeda. "We are excited about this relationship with Heidelberg Pharma, as partnerships such as this one are integral for us to achieve our aspiration of curing cancer."
Takeda signed the agreement with Heidelberg Pharma through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
About Heidelberg Pharma"s proprietary ATAC technology
About WILEX and Heidelberg Pharma
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company"s business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company"s strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
584271 19.06.2017
