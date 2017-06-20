

Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg -Girozentrale-: The Management Board of Bremer Landesbank decided to cancel, at the next Interest Payment Date, all payment of interest on the AT1 Notes forming part of the own funds





Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR



The Management Board of Bremer Landesbank decided to cancel, at the next Interest Payment Date, all payment of interest on the AT1 Notes forming part of the own funds



Bremen, 20 June 2017: With respect to the notes issued by Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg -Girozentrale- ("BLB") as "EUR 50,200,000 Perpetual Non-cumulative Fixed to Reset Rate Additional Tier 1 Notes of 2015" (ISIN: DE000BRL00A4, WKN: BRL 00A) and as "EUR 100,000,000 Perpetual Non-cumulative Fixed to Reset Rate Additional Tier 1 Notes of 2015" (ISIN: DE000BRL00B2, WKN: BRL 00B) (together the "AT1 Notes") forming part of BLB"s own funds the Management Board (Vorstand) of BLB decided today, by exercising its sole discretion pursuant to § 3 (8) (a) of the relevant terms and conditions of the AT1 Notes, to cancel all payment of interest on the AT1 Notes for the current Interest Period at the next Interest Payment Date on 29 June 2017.



Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg



- Girozentrale -



The Management Board (Vorstand)



Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg



- Girozentrale -



Domshof 26



28195 Bremen



Germany



Contact:



Fred Walther, Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg - Girozentrale -, Investor Relations, Tel.: +49 421 332 2453 E-Mail: investor-relations@bremerlandesbank.de, Fax: +49 421 332 2649



ISIN: DE000BRL00A4



Listed: Regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Bourse de Luxembourg)



A full overview of all own issues of Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg - Girozentrale - (ISIN, Stock Exchange, Segment) is available on the website of Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg - Girozentrale - under:

https://www.bremerlandesbank.de/english-website/ad-hoc-announcements/















