2017. június 20., kedd, 17:45
Pharnext to Showcase Pioneering PLEOTHERAPY(TM) R&D Platform
PARIS, France, 5.45 pm, June 20, 2017 (CEST) - Pharnext SA (FR00111911287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that Xavier Paoli, Chief Commercial Officer and Vice President of R&D Operations and Rodolphe Hajj, Ph.D., Chief Pharmacology Officer, will present at the 6th Annual Drug Repositioning, Repurposing and Rescue Conference in Chicago, USA on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Details are as follow:
Their presentation, "A New Drug Discovery Paradigm Pioneered by Pharnext: PLEOTHERAPY(TM)," will offer insights into the Company"s innovative R&D paradigm. The PLEOTHERAPY(TM) R&D platform is universally applicable to any disease or compound, regardless of development stage or lifecycle status. It allows the identification and development of synergistic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal lower doses, known as PLEODRUG(TM). The presentation will also be an opportunity for the speakers to introduce Pharnext"s business model and growth strategy for years to come.
In addition, Dr. Hajj will participate in an expert panel discussion titled, "New Technologies and Methods to Advance Systematic Repurposing" on Tuesday, June 27, at 12:55 pm CDT.
If you are interested in meeting Mr. Paoli or Dr. Hajj at the event, please send an email to contact@pharnext.com
