1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Avalanche GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Matthias

Last name(s):

Rumpelhardt

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

RIB Software SE





b) LEI

549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0Z2XN6





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

14.925 EUR





2716.35 EUR



14.925 EUR





2462.625 EUR



14.93 EUR





1373.56 EUR



14.925 EUR





4999.875 EUR



14.93 EUR





2717.26 EUR



14.93 EUR





15586.92 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

14.9283 EUR





29856.60 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-06-16; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



