1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Avalanche GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Rumpelhardt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

RIB Software SE


b) LEI

549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)
































Price(s) Volume(s)
14.925 EUR 2716.35 EUR
14.925 EUR 2462.625 EUR
14.93 EUR 1373.56 EUR
14.925 EUR 4999.875 EUR
14.93 EUR 2717.26 EUR
14.93 EUR 15586.92 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
14.9283 EUR 29856.60 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-06-16; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR













Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE

Vaihinger Str. 151

70567 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.rib-software.com





 
