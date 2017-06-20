







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





20.06.2017 / 18:16







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Avalanche GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Matthias

Last name(s):

Rumpelhardt

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

RIB Software SE





b) LEI

549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0Z2XN6





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

14.97 EUR





464.07 EUR



14.97 EUR





254.49 EUR



14.97 EUR





179.64 EUR



14.97 EUR





29.94 EUR



14.97 EUR





1991.01 EUR



14.97 EUR





9476.01 EUR



14.97 EUR





254.49 EUR



14.97 EUR





209.58 EUR



14.97 EUR





44.91 EUR



14.97 EUR





29.94 EUR



14.97 EUR





13967.01 EUR



14.97 EUR





3038.91 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

14.97 EUR





29940.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-06-16; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction























20.06.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



