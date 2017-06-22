DGAP-News: InflaRx GmbH / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





InflaRx Promotes Othmar Zenker, M.D. to Newly Created Position of Chief Medical Officer





21.06.2017 / 14:00







Jena, Germany, June 21st 2017 - InflaRx, the biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics in the terminal complement space, today announced that Othmar Zenker, M.D., has been promoted to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Zenker has served as Head of Clinical Research and Development at InflaRx since 2013. As Chief Medical Officer, he will continue to lead all of the Company"s clinical development programs including its novel C5a inhibitors, and he will be crucially involved in the Company"s strategic innovative discovery programs.





"We are excited to promote Othmar to Chief Medical Officer. With his solid track record in developing drugs through clinical trials into marketed products, and through his proven leadership in driving our innovative programs into the clinic, Othmar is ideally suited for this position," said Prof. Dr. Niels C. Riedemann, founder and Chief Executive Officer at InflaRx. "The company plans to advance several programs into later stages of clinical development in the future and we are convinced that Othmar will continue to provide valuable leadership in these efforts."

Dr. Zenker has over twenty years of clinical drug development experience at international pharmaceutical companies. Prior to joining InflaRx, he was Global Therapeutic Area Head Immunology at CSL Behring, where he worked from 2000 until 2013. During this time, he was responsible for the clinical development of several products for patients with various rare diseases in the field of immunology, neurology, pulmonology as well as bleeding disorders. Prior to that he worked in clinical development at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Zenker received his M.D. from the Kiel Medical School in Germany.

About InflaRx: InflaRx is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of new breakthrough therapeutics controlling inflammation resulting from terminal complement activation. Lead drug candidate IFX-1 is a first-in-class targeted complement C5a inhibitor which the company believes to hold large potential in treating different inflammatory and chronic auto-immune diseases. The company also develops additional therapies targeting chronic inflammation and inflammation-related diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany. The team consists of renowned experts in complement and clinical research. InflaRx" investors include STS, bm-t Beteiligungsmanagement Thüringen Gmbh, KfW banking group and various international family offices and corporate investors.



Contacts:



InflaRx GmbH



Prof. Dr. Niels C. Riedemann - CEO



Email: info[at]inflarx.de



Tel: +49-3641-508180

MC Services AG



Katja Arnold / Dr. Cora Kaiser



Email: inflarx[at]mc-services.eu



Tel: +49-89-210 2280