1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Tomas
Last name(s): Svoboda

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Elanix Biotechnologies AG


b) LEI

391200SYNFFL0NPAJK90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0WMJQ4


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
4.90 EUR 23030.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
4.9000 EUR 23030.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-06-21; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Berlin Stock Exchange
MIC: XBER













