

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG





SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





22.06.2017 / 13:08





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Mr Dr. Olaf Marx, Germany informed us on June 21, 2017 pursuant to Art. 27a(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from May 22, 2017 , as follows:



The investment is used to implement strategic objectives.



The reporting person does intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.



The reporting person does intend to influence the composition of the issuers" administration, management or supervisory board.



The reporting person does intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.



Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.



