Mr Dr. Olaf Marx, Germany informed us on June 21, 2017 pursuant to Art. 27a(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from May 22, 2017 , as follows:

  • The investment is used to implement strategic objectives.

  • The reporting person does intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.

  • The reporting person does intend to influence the composition of the issuers" administration, management or supervisory board.

  • The reporting person does intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.

  • Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.














Language: English
Company: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG

Prinzregentenstr. 68

81675 München

Germany
Internet: www.skw-steel.com





 
