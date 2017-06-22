DGAP-Adhoc: curasan AG: Profit warning due to expected tax payment for 2008

2017. június 22., csütörtök, 14:54





DGAP-Ad-hoc: curasan AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning


curasan AG: Profit warning due to expected tax payment for 2008


22-Jun-2017 / 14:54 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


 



Kleinostheim, 22 June 2017 - The Management Board of curasan AG (ISIN DE0005494538) was informed today, following talks with the financial authorities in the context of a tax audit carried out since 2013, that tax charges of up to EUR 800 thousand will be raised against the company.



This relates to the dental business activities already sold in 2008 to Riemser Pharma GmbH and their valuation. curasan will take all steps to reduce this amount and check the possible legal remedies in due course. In addition, the company will seek to agree on installment payment with the financial authorities on this matter.



In the second quarter of 2017, therefore, the company will record this risk accordingly, which will weigh Group net profit after tax. This means that the earnings guidance range is unlikely to be achieved with regard to the net result.



Regardless of this, curasan sticks to its 2017 sales increase expectation. The operating business is not affected by the special charge.

Contact curasan AG:

Ingo Middelmenne

Head of Investor Relations

+49 6027 40 900-45

+49 174 90 911 90
ingo.middelmenne@curasan.com



Andrea Weidner

Head of Corporate Communications

+49 6027 40 900-51
andrea.weidner@curasan.com

 






Contact:

Ingo Middelmenne

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +49 6027 40900-45

Fax +49 6027 40900-39

ingo.middelmenne@curasan.de


Andrea Weidner

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel. +49 6027 40900-51

Fax +49 6027 40900-39

andrea.weidner@curasan.de

www.curasan.de

 







22-Jun-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: curasan AG

Lindigstraße 4

63801 Kleinostheim

Germany
Phone: 06027/40 900 0
Fax: 06027/40 900 29
E-mail: info@curasan.de
Internet: www.curasan.de
ISIN: DE0005494538
WKN: 549453
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



585473  22-Jun-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=585473&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum