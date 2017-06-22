DGAP-Adhoc: curasan AG: Profit warning due to expected tax payment for 2008
2017. június 22., csütörtök, 14:54
DGAP-Ad-hoc: curasan AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Kleinostheim, 22 June 2017 - The Management Board of curasan AG (ISIN DE0005494538) was informed today, following talks with the financial authorities in the context of a tax audit carried out since 2013, that tax charges of up to EUR 800 thousand will be raised against the company.
This relates to the dental business activities already sold in 2008 to Riemser Pharma GmbH and their valuation. curasan will take all steps to reduce this amount and check the possible legal remedies in due course. In addition, the company will seek to agree on installment payment with the financial authorities on this matter.
In the second quarter of 2017, therefore, the company will record this risk accordingly, which will weigh Group net profit after tax. This means that the earnings guidance range is unlikely to be achieved with regard to the net result.
Regardless of this, curasan sticks to its 2017 sales increase expectation. The operating business is not affected by the special charge.
Andrea Weidner
Contact:
Ingo Middelmenne
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +49 6027 40900-45
Fax +49 6027 40900-39
ingo.middelmenne@curasan.de
Andrea Weidner
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel. +49 6027 40900-51
Fax +49 6027 40900-39
andrea.weidner@curasan.de
www.curasan.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|curasan AG
|Lindigstraße 4
|63801 Kleinostheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|06027/40 900 0
|Fax:
|06027/40 900 29
|E-mail:
|info@curasan.de
|Internet:
|www.curasan.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005494538
|WKN:
|549453
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
585473 22-Jun-2017 CET/CEST
