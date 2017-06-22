DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE signs agreement to buy all shares in synaix Gesellschaft für angewandte Informations-Technologien mbH and synaix Service GmbH
2017. június 22., csütörtök, 17:18
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Takeover
CANCOM SE signs agreement to buy all shares in synaix Gesellschaft für angewandte Informations-Technologien mbH and synaix Service GmbH
Munich, Germany, June 22, 2017 - CANCOM has today signed a notarially certified agreement to buy 100 percent of the shares in synaix Gesellschaft für angewandte Informations-Technologien mbH and synaix Service GmbH (together forming the synaix Group), both of which are based in Aachen, Germany.
The synaix Group is an IT service provider with a comprehensive portfolio of digital transformation solutions. Based on the "as a service" model, it operates core digital processes in the areas of Standard IT, Managed IT and Digital Process Hosting on behalf of clients in various sectors. It provides IT services both from its own and from third-party computer centers. The synaix Group currently has 80 employees and in 2016 generated sales revenues of EUR 13.7 million with an earnings margin in the mid-double digits.
Although the deal will be settled mainly in cash, part of the total will be financed through an issue of new CANCOM shares without subscription rights by means of a non-cash capital increase out of the company"s authorized capital. The deal also includes a variable earn-out component. The total purchase price is in the mid double digit millions. CANCOM SE hopes to complete the deal in the next few weeks once it has been approved by the antitrust authorities.
The senior managers and founders of synaix will bring years of experience in the IT sector and an extensive network of contacts to the CANCOM management team. The acquisition will give the CANCOM Group access to additional solutions know-how and a broader client base, allowing it to expand its IT as a Service, Cloud and Managed Services operations and build a stronger market position as a digital transformation partner.
Contact:
Beate Rosenfeld
Manager Corporate Communication & IR
CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 / 54054 5193
mail to: beate.rosenfeld@cancom.de
www.cancom.de
ISIN DE0005419105
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)89/54054-0
|Fax:
|+49-(0)89/54054-5119
|E-mail:
|info@cancom.de
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005419105, DE0005419105
|WKN:
|541910, 541910
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
585483 22-Jun-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]