23.06.2017 / 13:31





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































































































































Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG



Kurfürsten-Anlage 52-60



69115 Heidelberg



Germany





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Acquisition of voting rights through special funds under management



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:





Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung









Frankfurt am Main

Germany







4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

20 Jun 2017



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

3.05 %

1.43 %

4.48 %

257437779

Previous notification

2.997 %

1.44 %

4.44 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

DE0007314007

0

7850300

0.0 %

3.05 %

Total



3.05 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Convertible Bond ISIN DE000A1X25N0

10.07.2017

19.08.2013-30.06.2017

3396947

1.32 %

Convertible Bond ISIN DE000A14KEZ4

30.03.2022

11.05.2015-20.05.2022

289352

0.11 %





Total

3686298

1.43 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung

%

%

%

Universal-Investment-Luxembourg S.A

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:





holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.























